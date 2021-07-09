Sara Ali Khan Posts Stunning BTS Photo From Atrangi Re Set, Credits Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who will soon be seen in director and producer Anand L Rai’s next film Atrangi Re, shared a picture from the film’s sets on her Instagram handle on Thursday. The 25-year-old actress shared her headshot where she is into her character. With a warm yellow light falling on her face, Sara was seen wearing a nose pin and minimal makeup as she looked straight into the camera.

Accompanying this portrait, the actress wrote in the caption, “Thought these days would never end.” The behind-the-scenes picture was taken by her co-actor from the movie, Akshay Kumar.

The shooting of the movie had started last year and was completed on March 27 as Sara announced through an Instagram post. The actress shared a series of stills from the sets of the movie as she informed her 33.3 million followers that the shooting of the movie wrapped up. In the pictures, Sara was seen with Akshay and Tamil actor Dhanush who is also starring in the movie. In another picture, she was seen looking at director Rai inquisitively after she delivered a shot. Captioning the post Sara had expressed her gratitude to the director and her co-actors, as it read, “Thank you so much for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity." She further praised the filmmaker and thanked him for his “unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana (food), early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team.”

Thanking Dhanush, Sara wrote, “thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring." She also mentioned that she could not have asked for a better partner in her “journey.” For Akshay the actress wrote, “thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set.”

The release date of the upcoming movie has not been announced yet.

