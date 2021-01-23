Sara Ali Khan Posts Super Stylish Pic of Her 'Bhaiya' Ibrahim Ali Khan from Maldives

Actress Sara Ali Khan recently flew into into the Maldives with her family. The actress is having a blast in the beach destination. She has been sharing pictures and videos from her exotic getaway with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram Story to share appreciation posts for her mother and brother. Sara shared a gorgeous photo of Ibrahim in a blue denim shirt and striped bottom and wrote, "I love my little brother". In another Story, she posted an adorable photo with her mother and captioned it as "Best Mom".

Meanwhile, Sara's holiday activities not only include fine dining experiences and cycling by the beach but also some aerial yoga. On Friday, Sara Ali Khan shared a video from her work-out session in which she was seen doing aerial yoga. "Swinging into the weekend," she captioned the video.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1, which was initially scheduled to open in theatres in May 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it had a Christmas release on an OTT platform. Coolie No 1 is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. Sara co-stars with Varun Dhawan in the film. Sara's list of upcoming movies also include Atrangi Re, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.