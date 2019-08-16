Sara Ali Khan Posts Throwback Photo With Ibrahim and Taimur to Wish Saif Happy Birthday

As Saif Ali Khan turned 49 on August 16, his daughter Sara Ali Khan posted an adorable photo to wish her 'abba' happy birthday. The picture, which features Sara with Saif and her two brothers Ibrahim and Taimur, seems to be an old one taken when they were in the Pataudi palace.

"Happiest birthday Abba 🎁 🎂 🍰 I love you so much," Sara wrote, posting the picture on Instagram. Funnily enough, followers have been posting spoilers from Saif's show Sacred Games Season 2, that released on August 15, in the comments section. Read at your own risk.

Saif's former co-star Preity Zinta too took to Instagram to post a collage from films she has done with the actor to wish him on his birthday. "Happy Birthday to my dearest Saif 😘 My most amazing friend & co star who always made me laugh and never cry, my partner in various crimes... 😜 even though we hardly see each other that much any more I’m happy to say we always pick our friendship where we left it. May you have all the success, happiness and sexiness always ❤️ Loads of love," she posted.

Saif plays Sartaj Singh, one of the most prominent roles in Netflix's hit web series Sacred Games, the season 2 of which is talk of the town currently. On the occasion of his birthday, the teaser of his next film Laal Kaptaan was released. Produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, Laal Kaptaan features Saif in the role of a naga sadhu out on a journey ridden with drama, revenge and deceit.

