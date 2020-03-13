Sara Ali Khan Praises Dad Saif, Reacts on His ‘Not an Absentee Father’ Statement

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s first marriage did not turn out to be a successful one. While he divorced Amrita Singh in 2004, he shared the responsibility of his two kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi. The bond between Saif and his kids is quite visible.

A few days ago, Saif in an interview with Mumbai Mirror had said that while he may not have been responsible at various times in his 20s but he had tried his best to be there for his kids. However, he feels he was a bit more selfish back then as compared to Taimur’s upbringing.

However, Sara Ali Khan has now come in his defense and talked about how Saif shared his responsibilities. She told Hindustan Times, “I know my father very well. Dad is like me, so he says what he is thinking at that particular point. He never really says things for any ulterior motive”.

She also mentioned him as a “great father”. While Sara is close to her mother Amrita Singh, she doesn’t not deny the fact that Saif has been there with them without living in the same house. The Kedarnath actress mentioned that her father is always “just a phone call away”.



Sara last starred in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which failed to create a magic onscreen. She is now awaiting the release of her next movie Coolie No 1, helmed by David Dhawan and co-starring Varun Dhawan.

