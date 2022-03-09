Sara Ali Khan Shells Out Major Travel Goals with Breathtaking Vacay Pics from Ladakh

Sara Ali Khan is a travel junkie and she often treats her fans to breathtaking pictures of vacations. The Atrangi Re actress maintained the trajectory, the actress took to her social media handles on Wednesday and shared mesmerising pictures of her outing in Ladakh.

Sara Ali Khan channeled her love for mountains in her latest Instagram post. In the first picture, Sara is seen sitting amid a field, as she donned rainbow tie and die sweater and black pants. The actress posed calmly, as she had a gorgeous view of snow-capped mountains adorning the backdrop. The second photo sees enjoying the beautiful view of a clouded sky. A third one shows Sara sitting by a bonfire in the night as the moon peeks through a cloudy sky. The last picture is an attractive view of Sara enjoying nature’s beauty amid the lush green fields of Ladakh. A rainbow peeping through the mountains adds to the beauty of the memorable click.’ With these pictures, Sara shells out major travel goals, and inspires us to pack out bags and head out on one such trip.

Taking to the captions, Sara penned down the quotes of Italian actress and wrote, “If the sight of the blue skies fills you with joy, if a blade of grass springing up in the fields, has the power to move you, if the simple things of Nature have a message that you understand, rejoice, for your soul is alive. -Eleonora Duse."

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and dropped red heart emoticons as they adored the beautiful glimpses of nature’s beauty.

Sara often shares tids and bits of her personal and professional life on social media and keeps engaged with her fans. Earlier, Sara posted a video to wish her brother on his 21st birthday, and this time, it seems mom Amrita Singh has joined in on the fun, too.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s film in Indore. She will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in this one. Both the actors shared BTS pictures and videos from the sets. In fact, the first look of that film has also been released and created a lot of hype.

