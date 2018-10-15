English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh are in Switzerland for Simmba. See Photos, Videos
The Hindi remake of the 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper, Simmba is being directed by Rohit Shetty.
Starring Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, Simmba is slated to release on December 28. (Image: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan)
Sara Ali Khan is currently in Switzerland with her co-actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty, shooting for her upcoming film Simmba.
Actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, Sara has been sharing images from her work-vacay on Instagram. In a series of photos with Rohit Shetty, the debutante looks happy in the scenic Swiss locales. “Because with @itsrohitshetty sir the only thing blue is the sky ❤ #boss #livingmybestlife #swiss#luckyme #sunforfun,” she captioned the images.
Sara also shared two videos of her paragliding in the Swiss Alps. “The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it. ♀✈ #skyisthelimit #flyinghigh #swissalps,” she captioned them.
She also posted images with Ranveer. In them, Sara looks radiant in a white floral skirt and denim top. Ranveer, meanwhile, looks dapper in his tough cop look from the film.
Slated to release on December 28, the Karan Johar production marks Sara’s debut in Bollywood. The Hindi remake of the 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper, Simmba also stars Sonu Sood in a pivotal role.
Talking about the film, Raveer recently told IANS, “Simmba is a full blown masala film. It's an entertainer. I believe masala films are the holy grail of mainstream Hindi films. In terms of genre, it is the king of all genres."
"I am very lucky and blessed that I am under the guidance of the king of the genre. Rohit Shetty is the gold standard in the masala film genre. I am making a foray into this genre in his film so it could not get any better. It's highly entertaining,” he added.
