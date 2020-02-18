Sara Ali Khan Reacts to Love Aaj Kal Box Opening, Karan Johar Rubbishes Student of The Year 3 Rumours

Sara Ali Khan was in Delhi to walk the ramp at a fashion show a day after the release of her film Love Aaj Kal. She reacted to the opening day response received by the Imtiaz Ali film, saying "It's just been a day. I don't want to say anything too soon. I've always maintained that as an actor, I think my job is done before the release of the film."

After the conclusion of Bigg Boss 13, the Internet was flooded with reports claiming that Asim Riaz-- the runner up of the reality show will make his big debut with Student of the Year 3 opposite Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. Rubbishing such reports, Karan Johar, Tuesday took to Twitter to issue a statement.

Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch is one of the most star studded affairs of Bollywood. This year marks the 21st edition of the calendar and 25th year of him as a photographer in this industry. In attendance for the calendar launch event were veteran actors Rekha and Kabir Bedi. Other noted actors from the industry too made an appearance. Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, and many others marked their presence at the star studded affair.

Himansh Kohli's personal life has been far more talked than his professional work. His break-up with singer Neha Kakkar made him a target of hate and trolls. While the Yaariyan actor kept mum on his side, he has finally opened up about the ugly phase.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's latest release Love Aaj Kal, helmed by Imtiaz Ali opened at the box-office on Valentine's Day with roaring numbers. However, from the second day onwards, the film took a dip, mostly because of less than pleasant reviews by critics and movie-goers alike. On the fourth day, the numbers seem to have fallen drastically, earning only Rs 2.75 crore on Monday.

