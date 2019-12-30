Sara Ali Khan Relishes Filter Coffee with Dosa This Holiday Season

Sara Ali Khan surely understands how to make the most of this holiday season. Right after spending Christmas with father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, she took a much-deserved vacation to an exotic location.

Sara Ali Khan can be seen binging into a large South Indian spread on this trip. For breakfast, she had filter coffee with honey and tropical conserve. A dosa with sambhar and coconut chutney is seen on her plate. A variety of South Indian curries can also be seen surrounding her plate. Whether she had them all or not, is a mystery yet to be solved.

Although it seems to be a while before we get to see her next on the silver screen, Sara’s fans are super happy to get updates of their favorite star. Sara, who is accompanied by her friend Kamya Arora on his trip, has also shared a series of pictures with her. Calling Kamya ‘her Yang’, Sara wrote, "Whenever we meet it’s like Big Bang * Meet my Yin I’m her Yang ☯ I thought of her and the phone rang * And soon we took off to do our thang."

The next year is super packed for Sara so she definitely needed this break to relax.

She is awaiting the release of Imtiaz Ali's untitled film with Kartik Aaryan, which is slated for Valentine’s Day release. Sara will also be seen in the remake of 1995 comedy blockbuster hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, Coolie no.1. The movie is produced and directed by David Dhawan and has Varun Dhawan playing the male lead.

