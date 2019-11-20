Sara Ali Khan Relishes Pizza on Her New York Vacation, Says 'Back at it Again'

Sara Ali Khan is enjoying her vacation in New York and keeping her fans updated by sharing a number of pictures and videos on Instagram. The Simmba actress recently posted a video on her Instagram story where she can be seen relishing a pizza. She captioned the post as, "Back at it again".

Furthermore, the Kedarnath actress is seen smelling fresh tulip flowers in a boomerang she shared, while an image posted by her sees her looking out from a window.

The pictures, posts and boomerangs shared by Sara are just a proof that she is enjoying her vacation with friends in NYC.

Before New York, Sara was holidaying in Sri Lanka with her friends and her vacation pictures from the island nation had taken internet by storm.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1. The actress will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film which will be a sequel of Love Aaj Kal. Sara will be paired opposite her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan in the film that is expected to be released around Valentine's Day next year.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Indian cinema in 2018 with Kedarnath where she shared the screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.