Sara Ali Khan Replaced by Radhika Madan in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium? Here's the Truth
In an interview with an entertainment website, actress Radhika Madan revealed how she had to give audition for a role she really wanted because the film had already gone to a star kid.
Image of Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan, courtesy of Instagram
Radhika Madan is only a couple of films old in the Hindi film industry and despite that she has managed to land projects with good directors and big stars. Radhika will next feature in Angrezi Medium, opposite Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor, and in an interview with Pinkvilla the Pataakha actress hinted at how she had to fight for the role, which she revealed was offered to a star kid initially.
In the interview, Radhika can be seen getting candid about prevailing nepotism in the Hindi film industry and how she had to face the brunt of not being a famous actor's daughter. She said that only by giving audition for her latest film, she managed to take back the role, which she explained had already been offered to a famous actor's daughter. Radhika also shared how she didn't receive a call back from the makers because a star kid had already gotten the role she wanted.
She said, "The same thing happened with me. The producer told me I'm giving it to so and so's daughter and I wanted the project. I said you take my audition. Just take my audition I'm not asking for anything else. He agreed, I gave the audition and I got the role."
When asked if the film she was referring to was Irrfan's Angrezi Medium, Radhika smirked and said, “I don’t know.”
The entertainment website claims that Radhika's role in Angrezi Medium was offered to Sara Ali Khan. However, there is no confirmation by the makers or the actress on the front.
Post Angrezi Medium, Radhika will feature in Dinesh Vijan's Shiddat. The film will bring together actors Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. Shiddat will be directed by Kunal Deshmukh and will be shot across London, Paris and Punjab.
