Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sara Ali Khan Replaced by Radhika Madan in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium? Here's the Truth

In an interview with an entertainment website, actress Radhika Madan revealed how she had to give audition for a role she really wanted because the film had already gone to a star kid.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 8:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sara Ali Khan Replaced by Radhika Madan in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium? Here's the Truth
Image of Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Radhika Madan is only a couple of films old in the Hindi film industry and despite that she has managed to land projects with good directors and big stars. Radhika will next feature in Angrezi Medium, opposite Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor, and in an interview with Pinkvilla the Pataakha actress hinted at how she had to fight for the role, which she revealed was offered to a star kid initially.

In the interview, Radhika can be seen getting candid about prevailing nepotism in the Hindi film industry and how she had to face the brunt of not being a famous actor's daughter. She said that only by giving audition for her latest film, she managed to take back the role, which she explained had already been offered to a famous actor's daughter. Radhika also shared how she didn't receive a call back from the makers because a star kid had already gotten the role she wanted.

She said, "The same thing happened with me. The producer told me I'm giving it to so and so's daughter and I wanted the project. I said you take my audition. Just take my audition I'm not asking for anything else. He agreed, I gave the audition and I got the role."

When asked if the film she was referring to was Irrfan's Angrezi Medium, Radhika smirked and said, “I don’t know.”

The entertainment website claims that Radhika's role in Angrezi Medium was offered to Sara Ali Khan. However, there is no confirmation by the makers or the actress on the front.

Post Angrezi Medium, Radhika will feature in Dinesh Vijan's Shiddat. The film will bring together actors Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. Shiddat will be directed by Kunal Deshmukh and will be shot across London, Paris and Punjab.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram