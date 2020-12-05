Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her Comic Timing Not as Spontaneous as Saif Ali Khan or Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The original, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, released in 1995 and Sara hopes she is a perfect fit in the remake.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Sara revealed that stepping into Karisma's role in the film was a tall order, stating, "Govinda and Karisma are institutions in themselves; one shouldn't even try to copy them."

The young actress also revealed that her brother Ibrahim and his friends have watched the original film and even though her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush does not know much about Hindi films, everyone is aware of the song Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha.

When asked about her comic timing, Sara stated she is not as spontaneous as either her dad Saif Ali Khan or mum Amrita Singh, both of whom are known for their prowess in the genre.

"It's all about reacting to what the other person says. It's a difficult genre to crack," she said, adding that Varun Dhawan helped improve her comic timing and that he has more experience in the genre.

The actress, who considers herself to be fortunate enough to be inducted into the genre by David Dhawan himself, also shared her views on the deeply problematic plot that the film is set on -- a 'coolie' or porter duping his ladylove by concealing his identity.

Sara said that she would urge people to watch the film with an honest intention. Stating that there is a difference between what is shared on Twitter and what an entertaining comedy tries to say, the actress added, "If everybody [expects] everything to be politically correct, any scope of humour in our lives will be [lost]. Of course, you can't be demeaning. Govinda sir duping Karisma to make her believe that he is not a coolie, is funny."

Sara said that the film is not about the lead cheating, since ultimately he falls in love with her and that is what almost everyone looks forward to in life.

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 will release on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas 2020. Directed by David Dhawan, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.