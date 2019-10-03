Sara Reveals How Her Mother Amrita Singh Reacted to Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Wedding
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan recently appeared on the cover of Hello! Magazine. During the interview, Sara recalled her father's wedding with actress Kareena Kapoor.
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan made her big Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. After winning the hearts of the audiences, she romanced Ranveer Singh in Simmba, which turned out to be a blockbuster. The actress also received the Best Debutante honour at the IIFA 2019 Awards.
She recently appeared on the cover of Hello! Magazine with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, which marked his first-ever magazine debut. During the magazine interview, the siblings talked about their bond, their work and their legacy. Sara also recalled her father's wedding with actress Kareena Kapoor.
Sara recalled how her mother Amrita Singh reacted to the news of Saif's wedding to Kareena. She also revealed how designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who dressed them up for the photo shoot, had a special connection with the incident. "When my father got married to Kareena, I remember going to the locker with my mother and taking out jewelry and saying which jhumkas should I wear? She called Abu and Sandeep and said, ‘Saif is getting married and I want Sara to have the most beautiful lehenga,’" she shared.
@hellomagindia Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai
Sara also has a strong bond with Kareena Kapoor. She has revealed in many interviews that she is a big fan of Kareena's character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and is friends with the actor.
On the work front, Sara recently wrapped up the shoot for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming romance drama with rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan. She is also currently shooting for David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan.
