Sara Ali Khan Reveals Secret to Her Toned Legs and Abs as Does Jump Squats

Sara Ali Khan has left an impression on the fans after she underwent a tremendous weight loss journey before joining the film industry. She has been working hard on her physique and keeps setting fitness goals on social media as she gives fans glimpses into her gym workouts and pilates and yoga sessions.

Sara recently shared a video of herself on social media in which she is seen sweating hard as she follows instructions from her trainer. She is seen doing jump squats which is an equipment free exercise great for toning legs, abs and hips. Sara wears a white sports bra and shorts as she works out hard to keep up with her fitness.

Sara Ali Khan Shows Sultry Side In A Bikini Photoshoot, Her Sexy Pictures Will Make Your Day

Sara also shared some pictures from her Maldives vacation which prove she works hard on her body. Her abs add to her beauty in these pictures.

The diva took to her social media account, posting a series of monochrome pictures, dressed in a black bralette with a ruffled skirt. She shows of her abs in these snaps.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara is already being counted among the next big things at the Bollywood box office. Fashion-wise, the four-film-old actress has had quite a journey from chikan kurtas to chic dresses. From taking on bold separates to breezy white kurtas, she has aced every look. Her signature style is all about comfort. Sara, 25, keeps her choice of outfits simple, comfortable, and quirky.

Read: Watch: Sara Ali Khan’s Adventure-filled Maldives Vacation with Friends

On the movies front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. There are reports that it may premiere on OTT.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.