Sara Ali Khan Rings in 25th Birthday with Colourful Balloons and Multiple Cakes on Vacation

Sara Ali Khan is on vacation at a beachside destination, where she rang in her birthday at midnight. The actress uploaded multiple stories on Instagram to show how she kicked off her 25th birthday celebrations.

In the first story, Sara poses on a couch with the backdrop decorated with balloons and Happy Birthday written on the wall.

The second story was a photo of her two birthday cakes that she cut and a plate of chocolate brownies.

In the third boomerang video, one can see Sara posing with a bunch of multi-colour balloons.

Sara has been enjoying the monsoon to the fullest on her holiday. She has been sharing moments of her rainy days with fans on social media.

The actress recently shared two videos of her enjoying a swim in the pool with Kishore Kumar songs playing in the background.

The actress has been vacationing with her brother Ibrahim. In another video, she is seen cycling with her brother. Her cap is blown away by the wind as she cycles on a road with lots of greenery around. "Gone with the Wind," she captioned the video.

A while back, Sara posted a few pictures on Instagram with Ibrahim and wrote, "Post Rakhi bonding vibe. To match with me i had to bribe ...My younger brother -- begged him to join my tribe. But his day out was fun -- he says ‘I can't describe' ...To see more please like share and subscribe#doubletrouble #twinning #winning," Sara captioned the pictures in which sister-brother duo is seen twinning in white.

Read: Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Monsoon as She Cycles with Brother Ibrahim on a Rainy Day