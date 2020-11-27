Sara Ali Khan Roped in Opposite Vicky Kaushal for 'The Immortal Ashwatthama': Report

Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar is currently working on his next magnum opus The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vocky Kaushal. According to recent reports, Sara Ali Khan has been roped in to play the leading lady in the film.

A source close to the project was quoted in Mumbai Mirror, saying, It will be shot over a span of 80-90 days at multiple locations in India and abroad in countries such as Greece, New Zealand, Japan, and Namibia, with plenty of time devoted to post-production as it will have a lot of visual effects for which Aditya has been collaborating with studios in the West. Sara’s character has an interesting mythological arc to it. She is expected to sign within a fortnight and will start prepping from early next year.”

According to the publication, The Immortal Ashwatthama is set around the contemporary times and modelled around Guru Dronacharya's son Ashwatthama, who in Mahabharata gets the curse to be immortal. Vicky Kaushal is training in mixed-martial arts, spear-fighting and horse riding for the role.

Vicky will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Uddham Singh, on the life of the revolutionary freedom fighter. He will also be seen in Sam, a biopic on War hero Sam Manekshaw. He also has Karan Johar's Takht in the pipe-line.

Sara, on the other hand, will be next seen in the remake of 90s classic Coolie No.1 which was directed by Varun's father David Dhawan. The original picture starred Karisma Kapoor and Govinda in lead roles.

Sara will also be seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film will be out on Valentine's Day 2021.