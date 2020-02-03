Sara Ali Khan Says Being Trolled for 'Overacting' in Love Aaj Kal Trailer Hurt Her

Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about the criticism she received for one scene in the trailer of her upcoming release Love Aaj Kal.

Speaking to Film Companion, the actress said that people judging her for her weight or fashion choices did not affect her. But it mattered when her acting skills was put to scrutiny.

The Simmba star was also quoted as saying that the heavy criticism on her acting is the first time that the trolls "actually" hurt her and got to her.

The trailer for Imtiaz Ali's sequel to 2010's Love Aaj Kal was released online recently, where it was trolled for various factors, among which Sara's 'overacting' scored high. She was trolled for the way she delivered the dialogue 'Tum mujhe tang karbe lage ho'.

While the debate of nepotism is hot, Sara has been more or less appreciated for her acting skills. But fans were disappointed for her portrayal of Zoe in a particular scene. Talking of the scene, Sara said although she did not know how she was looking during the scene, she was aware of what her character felt. She admitted to have crying during the filming of the scene.

She said they were "not allowed to see the monitor". So, she had no clue as to what the scene looked like.

The Kedarnath actor said that the trolls hurt her and even spoken to director Imtiaz Ali about it. The young actress took the criticism positively and hoped that the learning experience will help her deliver better performances in the future.

Sara will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal, which is set to release on February 14. Here is the trailer:

