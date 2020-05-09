Sara Ali Khan Says Brother Ibrahim Wants to Join Bollywood But Has to Complete Education First

Ibrahim Ali Khan is definitely one of those starkids who has been garnering a lot of attention lately. The son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Rao has become more active on various social media platforms, and also crops up on his sister Sara Ali Khan's posts, leading Bollywood fans to speculate about his foray into films.

In a recent interview, sister Sara said that joining Bollywood is definitely something her brother is interested in, but he first has to complete his education. She said it might be a while before Ibrahim takes a plunge into films.

"He has not even gone to college as yet. And I think acting is a while away. It's definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about. And he's gonna study film in LA, and if he wants to do something he'll do it," she told Bollywood Hungama.

Having made her Bollywood debut not so long ago, Sara knows the hardships. "There's a lot of hard work, as we all know, that goes into it, a lot of prep that goes into it. But at his age, before even going to college, just the desire is enough right now and then, he'll work towards it. And if he works towards it and people like what he does, then sure. It's a dream right now, making it a reality is on him," she added.

Sara always wanted to be an actress, but she did go to Columbia University and completed her education before making her debut. Ibrahim already has a considerable fan following; his looks often remind people of a young Saif.

