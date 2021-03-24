Sara Ali Khan Says 'Hakuna Matata' as She Chills on the Beach

Actress Sara Ali Khan loves to chill and her new pictures are proof of the fact. Sara took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from the beach and in one of them, she could be seen striking a ‘zen’ pose. In the image, Sara wore a white crop top which read ‘Chill’ and tiny shorts with neon pockets.

“Hakuna Matata — it means no worries," she captioned the image. Hakuna Matata is a song from the popular Disney film The Lion King.

Sara recently took to Instagram to share pictures of herself in a stunning bridal lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat collection. She also appeared in his couture film to promote the collection as his muse.

Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and directed by Aanand L. Rai. Atrangi Re is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story. This will be her first collaboration with both the actors. The film is slated to release on August 6 this year.