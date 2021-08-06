Sara Ali Khan Says Saif Ali Khan And Amrita Singh Weren't Happy: 'To Separate Was Best Decision'

Sara Ali Khan rarely speaks about her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s divorce. Amrita and Saif got divorced in 2004. Following this, Saif tied the knot with actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif also has a son from his marriage to Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan. He and Kareena also have two kids together- Taimur Ai Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. During an appearance at a chat show on Voot, Sara has spoken about why parting ways was “the best decision" for Saif and Amrita.

“It’s very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own lives, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet. I live with my mother. She’s my best friend means everything to me. I have a father too who is always available on the phone, and I can meet him whenever I want. I don’t think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time,” Sara said.

“They both are happy in their own world and lives and because of that their kids are happy too. All of us are much happier than we would have been for sure. So, everything happens for a reason," she added.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Earlier, in an interview in 2019, Saif had opened up about his divorce from Amrita and said, “It’s the worst thing in the world. That is something I still feel could have been different. I think I will never really be okay with that."

