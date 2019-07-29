Sara Ali Khan Says She Can't Believe Being Paid for Sitting Behind Kartik Aaryan on the Bike

Sara Ali Khan is coming together with Kartik Aaryan for Imtiaz Ali's romance-drama film, which does not have an official title yet but is largely referred to as Ali's sequel to 2009 hit film Love Aaj Kal. The film is scheduled for early 2020 release but the young actress seems to be gushing over the fact that she got an opportunity to work with the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star so early on in her career.

Aaryan was spotted in the audience during the India Couture Week 2019, where Khan made her ramp debut on Friday. Joining Aaryan in the crowd was Sara's brother Ibrahim and the two guys were seen cheering for Khan from the sidelines. After the event, Khan expressed her enthusiasm over working with Aaryan in a film and how the film schedule was all fun and amazing. She said, "It was a blast! It was amazing and fun, everyday on the set was fun... there were moments where I didn’t realize I am working."

To this, she added, "I can’t believe I am being paid for sitting behind Kartik Aaryan on the bike, any girl would die to do that.”

Khan's remark may be seen as a call back to the time when the two actors were shooting in New Delhi for Ali's film and how, for a scene, Aaryan had to ride a bike with Sara as the pillion. The matter also caught the attention of the local authorities and netizens, since, for the sequence, Khan was not wearing a helmet.

On the movies front, Aaryan is fresh off the success of his last release Luka Chuppi and is currently shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. He has also signed up for Dostana 2, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, and a Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel as well.

Khan, on the other hand, has Coolie No 1 reboot opposite Varun Dhawan in her kitty.

