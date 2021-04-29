Sara Ali Khan Schools Selfie-seeking Fan on Covid Appropriate Behaviour, Refuses to Take Pic

Sara Ali Khan was snapped at the Mumbai airport recently as she was back in Mumbai city. There were reports that claimed Sara had gone to Maldives with her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and now the actress is back home.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Sara is seen schooling a fan on Covid appropriate behaviour as he sought a selfie with her. The fan seemingly had his mask down on his chin as he approached Sara for a picture at the airport. Sara, who was wearing a face mask and a shield, maintained distance and said what he was doing was not correct. The video of Sara refusing picture to the fan on account of not following Covid safety protocols is garnering a lot of praise from fans. “Aap yeh bilkul mat kijiye. Yeh nahi karna chahiye," Sara is heard saying in the video.

“The man who was asking for selfie by removing his mask was risking her and everyone around along with himself," wrote one netizen commenting on the video. Another one said, “Please be responsible. You can get selfies later but you get only one life. Please be considerate about yourself and others don’t put them at risk (sic)."

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush.

