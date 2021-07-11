Sara Ali Khan Seeks Blessings at a Temple in Assam, See Pic

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan visited Kamakhya temple in Assam on Sunday. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from the temple. She can be seen dressed in a white salwar suit. “🙏🏻💜💟☮️ #peace #gratitude #blessed," she wrote alongside the pictures.

Sara, who will soon be seen in director and producer Anand L Rai’s next film Atrangi Re, shared a picture from the film’s sets on Instagram on Thursday. The 25-year-old actress shared her headshot where she is into her character. With a warm yellow light falling on her face, Sara was seen wearing a nose pin and minimal makeup as she looked straight into the camera.

Accompanying this portrait, the actress wrote in the caption, “Thought these days would never end.” The behind-the-scenes picture was taken by her co-actor from the movie, Akshay Kumar.

The shooting of the movie had started last year and was completed on March 27 as Sara announced through an Instagram post. The actress shared a series of stills from the sets of the movie as she informed her 33.3 million followers that the shooting of the movie wrapped up.

