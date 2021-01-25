Sara Ali Khan Serves Sizzling Maldives Moment with Floating Breakfast Picture

Sara Ali Khan has shared a new picture of herself enjoying a floating breakfast in a swimsuit on her vacation in Maldives. On Sunday, the actress once again flaunted her poetic side while sharing moments from her vacation in Maldives.

"When sister Sara fears post binge bloat

Brother Iggy says 'at least fatty will float'

Now that rhyme made sense so I can gloat

And to reward I will consume this entire boat #FloatBeforeBloat," she shared.

The actress also shared pictures of herself enjoying the breakfast while soaking up the sun. Her two-piece added a pop of colour to the pictures.

Sara is taking full advantage of the scorching temperatures by documenting her Instagram-worthy looks in bikinis and one-pieces. The actress on Saturday shared a series of photos of her donning a blue monokini.

Sara's one-piece swimsuit with a cutout around her waist might be her sexiest look yet. "Sky above, Sand below... Live in the moment- Go with the flow," the actress captioned her pictures, which she shared on her Instagram account.

Sara was recently seen in the OTT-released film Coolie No. 1 along with actor Varun Dhawan, and she has started shooting for her next Atrangi Re. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur. It is directed by Aanand L. Rai.