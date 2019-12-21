Sara Ali Khan Sets the Stage on Fire as She Performs on Madhuri Dixit's Song Ek Do Teen
Channelling her inner Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan sets the stage on fire as she effortlessly aces the dance steps. She also won the Rising Star Award for 2019.
With popular names like Artik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar among present at the ceremony, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019 was a star studded affair. The event also saw a number of performances by the actors. Sara Ali Khan was also present there and the actress performed on Ek Do Teen from the film Tezaab.
Channelling her inner Madhuri Dixit, the actress sets the stage on fire as she effortlessly aces the dance steps. She also won the Rising Star Award for 2019. Thanking her fans, she posted a picture with the award and captioned it with a 'Sara ki shayari' poem.
"You know it’s time to rejoice. When you win an award at #kidschoice. Then who needs candy who needs Royce. Just put on your dancing shoes and bring your singing voice. #partykitayari #sarakishayari." she wrote in the caption.
Sara is currently shooting for Coolie No 1, but before that, her film with Kartik Aaryan will hit the theatres. The yet to be titled film is expected to come out with some sort of a teaser around New Year. Imtiaz Ali is directing the duo of Kartik and Sara and the film has generated a lot of buzz surrounding the couple's pairing.
