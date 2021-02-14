Sara Ali Khan Shares a Selfie With Vijay Deverakonda, Calls it Her Fan Moment

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda has quite a large fan-following owing to his acting prowess and good looks. With the announcement of his pan-Indian film Liger, the actor is sure to take over Bollywood soon. One of his fans in Bollywood is Sara Ali Khan, who recently shared a selfie with him. She also called it her fan-moment.

Sara took to Instagram stories to share the selfie, in which the actors looked radiant as they flashed their smiles. Vijay could be seen sporting a casual white T-shirt. Sara's outfit was not visible, but her trendy accessories proved that her fashion-game is always on-point.

Take a look below:

Vijay will be making his Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh's Liger, a sports drama, opposite Ananya Panday. The film will be released in five languages namely, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Recently, the actor made headlines when the theatrical release date of the film was announced. Director Puri Jagannadh took to Twitter and wrote, "Packing a Punch in Theaters near you on 9th September, 2021! A worldwide theatrical release of #Liger in Hindi,Telugu,Tamil,Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept."

Sara, on the other hand, is gearing for Aanand L Rai's next titled Atrangi Re. She will play dual roles in the film. Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, who will be seen as leads in the film, wrapped up shooting by end of December, last year. AR Rahman has composed the music of the film. She has also reportedly signed Baaghi 4 opposide Tiger Shroff.