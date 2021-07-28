Sara Ali Khan Shares Adorable Birthday Wish for Atrangi Re Co-star Dhanush

Talented Tamil actor Dhanush turned 38 on Wednesday. The actor, who will be next seen in Atrangi Re, got a sweet message from his co-star Sara Ali Khan. The actress took to Instagram stories to share a picture with the actor from sets. She also listed the things she wishes upon him on his birthday.

Sara penned a sweet message, which read, “Happiest Birthday @dhanushkraja. Wishing you all the love luck, positivity, peace, snickers, paneer soda, books, carnatic music (sic)."

Atrangi Re is helmed by the ace director Anand L Rai, featuring Sara in lead along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It is for the first time audience will get to see Sara and Dhanush together in a film, whereas Dhanush has previously worked with the filmmaker in Raanjhanaa.

Meanwhile on the actor’s birthday, the first look poster of his upcoming film Maaran was released. Filmmaker Karthick Naren, took to Twitter and wrote, “His courage is his weapon. Proudly presenting the first look of Maaran. Happy birthday, Dhanush sir."

Maaran is written by Sharfu and Suhas, who are known for scripting some of the most impactful movies in the south like Virus and Varathan. The movie is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films production house. The music for the movie is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Maaran will also star actors Malavika Mohanan and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles. Dhanush was last seen in a slew of critically acclaimed films including Asuran, Jagame Thandiran and Karnan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan has also reportedly signed Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal playing the titular role. The film is slated to go on floors soon.

