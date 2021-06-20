Sara Ali Khan Shares an Unseen Pic from Her School Days

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared an unseen picture from her school days on Instagram on Saturday. Sara can be seen seated along with her classmates on steps in an all-white uniform. The actress shared the picture with the stickers, ‘Find Me’, ‘TBT’, a few sketch pens, and a trio of kids dancing together.

Earlier, the actress had shared a beautiful picture with her mother Amrita Singh. In the picture, Amrita can be seen massaging Sara’s head as they both flash a gorgeous smile for the lens. Amrita can be seen in a blue kurta while Sara looks stunning in a white dress.

On the work front, Sara had been busy shooting for Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Sara plays a double role in the film. The film is expected to hit the theatres this year.

Sara’s last movie outing was opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. The film was a remake of the 90s hit movie featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Both the films were directed by David Dhawan. The project also starred Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Javed Jafferi and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

