Sara Ali Khan Shares Beautiful Pictures On Instagram, Fans Shower Love

Sara Ali Khan is definitely one actress who enjoys a huge following on social media. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress often shares stunning snapshots from beautiful places she visits, which keep the people coming back to her profile. The actor recently shared several of her pictures from a trip, on Instagram.

In the pictures, the actress is seen enjoying the sunset, trekking, snowfall, beach and tea in different snapshots. Among all her pictures, what caught the most attention was the video which showed her making tea. Sara is looking resplendent in a white suit and matching mask. If media reports are to be believed, the photo was snapped in a tea shop while work for ‘Atrangi Re’ was going on.

Sara captioned this photo as: ‘The easiest way to reach Sara’s heart. Trying to guess my favorite part? To start early, the rising sun? Or making tea as if it were an art?” Shortly after the actress shared this photo, aunt Saba Ali Khan commented, ‘I can’t believe you can make tea. Love you.’

As far as work is concerned, she will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Actor Zeeshan Ayyub also has an important role to play here. According to reports, Aditya Dhar’s next directorial venture ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ will feature Sara opposite Vicky Kaushal. Recently, rumours had it that Kartik Aaryan and Sara might come together for a new project. The two were last seen together in ‘Love Aaj Kal’ directed by Imtiaz Ali.

