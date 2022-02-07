Sara Ali Khan Shares Brief Hug with Saif Ali Khan, Brother Ibrahim As They Get Papped On Shopping Spree| Watch

Sara Ali Khan is a new age actress that enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The actress often makes headlines for her outings and her unique style statement, and is frequently captured by the paparazzo. In a video that has surfaced online, the actress was papped on shopping for essentials with her father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and sharing a brief hug before leaving.

The video shows the Simmba actress join her dad and brother for a quick shopping spree. As she walked out of the store, the actress waited for a bit and shared a small hug with the two, post which she headed in her own direction. On the other hand, Saif and son Ibrahim headed home together. Later, Sara was reportedly spotted at a building in the city after a meeting. The Atrangi Re actress looked elated as she held onto a folder in her hand.

Sara was dressed in in a pretty light green kurta with palazzo and Punjabi juttis. The Kedarnath actress accessorized her look with a mini sling bag to.She also had pink bangles on. Keeping the COVID-19 restrictions in mind, the actress covered her mouth with a customized mask that had her initials imprinted on it. She left her hair open and posed for the shutterbugs.

Saif was clad in a red Coca Cola T-shirt and teamed it up with faded blue denims. He wore a white mask as per the COVID-19 mandate. Ibrahim had a grey jacket and black pants on, as he carried a folder in hands while walking towards the car with Saif.

Check the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, scores of fans hopped on to the comments section and showered love on the trio by dropping red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

The star kid often hits headlines after being clicked by paparazzi. Earlier, the actress was spotted outside her pilates class,sporting a sheer white shirt which she paired with ripped denim shorts. Besides her gorgeousness, what caught the attention of the shutterbugs was a sweet message imprinted on her mug. The message written on her mug was, “AS ki beti Sara,” and it had a tiny cute pink flower with it. The message imprinted on the mug had the initials of her parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

On the work front, the 26-year-old star has wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s film co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The duo was shooting for the film in Indore and several pictures and videos from the sets went viral.

