Sara Ali Khan Shares Candid Pics from Her Vacation in New York, See Here
Sara Ali Khan was on a vacation with a close friend from New York City. Pictures from her getaway in The US have gone viral.
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of her upcoming film alongside Kartik Aaryan. While the unit celebrated the occasion in the national capital, Sara packed her bags and went on a short vacation to New York City. Some images from her short sabbatical, posted by the Simmba actress herself, have gone viral now.
Sara took to Instagram and shared some candid pics from her time in the US. She wrote alongside her post, "Just wandering in the city of dreams. Thank you @bookingcom for this exciting escape. Can’t wait to re-explore nyc! #ad #bookingyeah #sohonyc #nostalgia #memories."
In another post, in which she appears to be alongside a close friend, she can be seen cuddling with her friend, a large graffiti in the background. Another image shows her on the famous Brooklyn Bridge. Captioning the post, she wrote, "My favourite spot on this planet is wherever I get to see you ♀️❤️❤️ thank you @bookingcom for taking care of the of my in the Big Apple ❤️!! #bookingyeah #Ad #myhappyplace #myperson #favourite."
Sara holds a degree from the prestigious Columbia University in Manhattan, New York. This explains her connection to the States and thus the getaway. On the movies front, Sara will next feature in Imtiaz Ali's yet untitled film opposite Kartik.
