Sara Ali Khan Shares Childhood Picture, Fans Compare Her With Taimur Ali Khan

Actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a childhood picture on Instagram, showing an uncanny resemblance to her baby brother Taimur Ali Khan.

In the caption, the Kedarnath actress wrote, “Loved the sun, for many suns.” The picture shows little Sara wearing a baby pink frock with red sandals and is holding onto a huge camera.

Fans couldn't help but notice her similarity with Taimur. One user commented, “Taimur ki behen” (Taimur’s sister). “Taimur's female version,” another fan wrote.

Sara recently returned to base after enjoying her vacation in Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.

Sara will be next seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next directorial. The film is said to be a sequel of the 2009 Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal.

The Simmba actress also has Coolie No.1 in her kitty. Starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, the film directed by David Dhawan is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The comedy drama is slated to release on May 1.

