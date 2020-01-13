Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sara Ali Khan Shares Childhood Picture, Fans Compare Her With Taimur Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan posted a childhood photo and fans couldn't help but notice how similar she looked to her baby brother Taimur.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 13, 2020, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sara Ali Khan Shares Childhood Picture, Fans Compare Her With Taimur Ali Khan
Image: Instagram

Actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a childhood picture on Instagram, showing an uncanny resemblance to her baby brother Taimur Ali Khan.

In the caption, the Kedarnath actress wrote, “Loved the sun, for many suns.” The picture shows little Sara wearing a baby pink frock with red sandals and is holding onto a huge camera.

View this post on Instagram

Loved the sun, for many suns ☀️

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Fans couldn't help but notice her similarity with Taimur. One user commented, “Taimur ki behen” (Taimur’s sister). “Taimur's female version,” another fan wrote.

Sara recently returned to base after enjoying her vacation in Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.

Sara will be next seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next directorial. The film is said to be a sequel of the 2009 Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal.

The Simmba actress also has Coolie No.1 in her kitty. Starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, the film directed by David Dhawan is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The comedy drama is slated to release on May 1.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram