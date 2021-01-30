Sara Ali Khan Shares Dash of 'Sweater Days and Winter Haze'

Actress Sara Ali Khan spreads winter vibes on social media on Friday, with a new set of images that she has posted. Sara shared the pictures on Instagram. The images capture the actress wearing an oversized white hoodie dress paired with thigh-high matching socks.

She completes the mood with trademark rhyming flair, to set winter moods.

"Sweater Days and Winter Haze... Sarso Ka Saag and Golden Rays," Sara wrote with the pictures, in which she she soaks the winter sun.

The actress recently returned from a holiday in Maldives. She had gone vacationing with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. The actress also shared pictures of herself enjoying the breakfast while soaking up the sun. Her two-piece added a pop of colour to the pictures.

"When sister Sara fears post binge bloat, Brother Iggy says 'at least fatty will float', Now that rhyme made sense so I can gloat, And to reward I will consume this entire boat #FloatBeforeBloat," she captioned the pics.

On the work front, Sara was recently seen in the OTT-released film "Coolie No. 1" along with actor Varun Dhawan, and she has started shooting for her next, "Atrangi Re". The film co-stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, and is directed by Aanand L. Rai.

"Atrangi Re" is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.