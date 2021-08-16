Sara Ali Khan Shares Family Picture With Jehangir as She Wishes Father Saif Ali Khan on His Birthday

On Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, his daughter from his first marriage with Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan took to social media to pen an emotional note for her ‘Abba’. Sara shared two pictures, and one of them also featured a clear glimpse of Saif’s youngest son and Sara’s half brother Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh. In the first photo, Saif poses between Kareena Kapoor and Sara, with the former holding Jeh in her arms. While the couple is looking at the camera, Jeh and Sara adorably look at each other. In the second image, Sara poses with her dad. The writings on the balloons reveal that the pictures were taken during Sara’s birthday, which was a couple of days ago.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Happiest Birthday Abba Thank you for being my superhero‍♂️ my smartest friend the best conversationalist the coolest travel buddy and one of the biggest support systems Love you “.

Saif, Kareena and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh are currently in the Maldives to celebrate the actor’s birthday. Earlier in the day, Bebo had shared some pictures from their trip. Take a look.

Saif’s sister, actress Soha Ali Khan, too, wished her brother on this special day. She shared some pictures with Saif in which the sibling duo look nothing short of royals. Her heartfelt note alongside the post read, “Happy birthday bhai! To more attempts at being civilised, eating dinner on time and having an early night… the quest continues… ❤️❤️❤️"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Police, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Adipurush. Sara, on the other hand, will next be seen in Atrangi Re.

