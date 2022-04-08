Sara Ali Khan Shares fun Behind-the-scenes Video of Photoshoot, Reveals Favourite Dish

Sara Ali Khan manages to steal everyone’s heart with her bubbly nature. Aside from entertaining her fans with her films, the Bollywood actor has also established herself as a powerful influencer. We can always find her on Instagram, sharing every detail of her life with her followers.

As active on social media, as she is in movies, Sara recently shared a fun and casual post in which she talked about her favourite things to her secret talent.

Sara is a huge foodie, who is constantly talking about food. She is also a fitness enthusiast and burns out the calorie intake at the gym. Following tradition, she recently confessed that she couldn’t get enough of chole bhature, pizza, and besan ke laddoos.

Sara revealed her hidden gift when asked about it. She said she could sing well, and she even performed a few lines while eating chocolate when someone asked her to sing. She sang the song Gun Guna Rahe Hai Bhavare from the movie Aradhana, which starred her grandmother Sharmila Tagore alongside Rajesh Khanna and featured the voices of Asha Bhosle and Mohammad Rafi.

Aside from that, the Atrangi Re actor stated that her favourite films with her father, Saif Ali Khan, in the lead are Omkara and Hum Tum. The goofy behind-the-scenes video from her photoshoot was shared with the caption, “Eating or singing? Which is my real skill?? Please like, share and subscribe for more Send in your vote- you know the drill.”

Sara Ali Khan was most recently featured in the film Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She will soon be featured in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film, opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will also act alongside Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey in the flick Gaslight.

