Sara Ali Khan Shares Glimpse of Her House Makeover, Matches Everything in Blue and White

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is back from her vacation and is trying to give a makeover to her house. Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, the Maharashtra Government has imposed a curfew in the state along with various other major steps to curb the spread of the virus. The young actress decided to give her abode a new look.

Sara said that there is no need to feel stuck and one can just renovate or decorate their place. From the picture, we can say that Sara is in awe of blue and white as she has decorated her house using a blue sofa, carpet, and white cushions. Even she was spotted wearing a white top and blue shorts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

With a fan following of 32.1 million, the actress keeps on sharing images and videos from her daily life to keep her fans and followers updated. On Thursday, April 15, Sara shared multiple pictures and videos from her Kashmir trip with family and friends. In the first click, the actress is seen making a grumpy face while in the second, she is seen posing alongside her mother and brother Ibrahim. Have a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the comedy film Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan which was an adaptation of David Dhawan’s 1995 film of the same name. The actress will be next seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re, along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is scheduled to release on August 6, 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here