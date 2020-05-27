Sara Ali Khan Shares Glimpses of Her India Travels in Episode 1 of Bharat 'State' of Mind

Sara Ali Khan has shared a video on Instagram that contains clips from her travels around the country. The video shows Sara in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Gujarat.

The young actress has has given a sneak peek of her journeys and learning about the country's diversities, beliefs and cultures in various places of India. The video contains fun clips from her carrying grass in Bihar, riding a camel in Rajasthan and walking through lanes of Banaras.

Sharing the first episode of this lockdown edition with the captioned, "Namaste Darshako 🙏🏻 Lockdown Edition 🔐 Episode 1: Bharat 'State' of Mind." Take a look:

On Eid-ul-Fitr 2020, Sara extended warm wishes to her Instagram family. She also shared a collage, including two of her childhood pictures. Sharing it on her Instagram story, Sara wrote ‘Eid Mubarak’ and added various star GIFs. She has also put her own GIF in which she is doing 'Adaab'.

On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Apart from Coolie No.1, she will also be a part of a romantic drama film that is being directed by Aanand L Rai and is written by Himanshu Sharma. Titled Atrangi Re, in the film she will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Zeeshan Ayub and Nimrat Kaur too will be seen in the film which is slated for a Valentine 2021 release.

