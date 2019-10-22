Take the pledge to vote

Sara Ali Khan Shares Glimpses of Her Sri Lankan Getaway with Quirky Captions

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for the remake of the 1995 movie Coolie No. 1, has currently taken some time off to have a small vacation in Sri Lanka.

October 22, 2019
Sara Ali Khan Shares Glimpses of Her Sri Lankan Getaway with Quirky Captions
Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for the remake of the 1995 movie Coolie No. 1, has currently taken some time off to have a small vacation in Sri Lanka.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Coolie No. 1, has taken break from her tight schedule to for a small break. Currently vacationing in Sri Lanka, the actress has been sharing the updates about her stay with Instagram stories giving her fans a peak into the good time she is having there.

The pictures and videos Sara has been sharing have been making rounds on the internet. From drinking coconut water to eating papaya, the pictures shared by Sara are being loved by fans. Not to forget, all her Instagram stories have quirky captions or stickers to make them look even more animated.

Sara is currently playing the role of Malti from the 1995 film Coolie No. 1, which was originally played by Karisma Kapoor. In an earlier interview she had said, "I cannot believe that I have the opportunity to recreate the magic that Karisma Kapoor created on screen. I hope I can do justice to it."

She has been paired with Varun Dhawan who will be essaying Govinda's role. In the same interview, Sara had praised her co-star for being full of energy. She had said, "He is so energetic that even if you are literally dying on the sets, you want to put the same energy into a scene otherwise you won't stand out in that scene." Calling Varun's energy contagious, be it in dance or his acting, Sara said that his vibe is contagious and influential.

Coolie No. 1 releases on May 1, 2020.

