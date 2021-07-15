Sara Ali Khan Shares Gorgeous Pic with Words of Wisdom on Instagram

Actress Sara Ali Khan posted a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram yesterday. In the snap, she is wearing a white suit with beautiful white ear rings. The shot seems to have been taken from ground towards the sky hence, the background of the picture is beautiful grey clouds. The background is perfectly complimenting Sara’s outfit. Looking away from the camera, the actress has captioned her post with a Hindi quote. The quote translates to, “One should be free and liberal in their thoughts but should stick to their values."

The post received a lot of appreciation in the comment section. With a massive following of 33.4 million on her Instagram handle, Sara knows how to keep her fans engaged. The actress is known for her bubbly, chirpy and casual attitude. She keeps sharing some personal information on her Instagram handle.

Three days ago, she posted some pictures of her trip to Kamakhya Temple which is in Guwahati, Assam. Recently, she also posted some adorable throwback pictures of herself with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and father Saif Ali Khan wishing him a Happy Father’s Day.

As far as work is concerned, Sara will soon be seen in the Aanand L Rai’s film Atrangi Re. A few days ago, the actress shared a beautiful close-up picture on her Instagram account with the caption “Thought these days would never end”. The hashtags in the caption reveal that it is a behind the scene from Atrangi re. Sara was last seen in the remake of a 1995 Govinda film Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. She has received a lot of appreciation for her work in the short career span that she has had till now with back-to-back films. Surely the actress has a lot more in the store. For now, Atrangi Re would be exciting for the fans who have been missing their favourite actress on screen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here