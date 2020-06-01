Sara Ali Khan Shares Her Inspiring Weight Loss Journey With Unmissable Video; Watch Here

Actress Sara Ali Khan has recently shared a video featuring clips from the times she was fat, showing how she lost her weight over the years and went on to be fit.

The video begins with a few clips of her from the days when she was overweight, followed by clips of her doing cardio exercises, swimming, riding bikes, at home workouts and pilates sessions. In the video, she can also be seen working out with her brother Ibrahim.

See the video here:

"Namaste Darshako. Lockdown edition. From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha," Sara captioned the video. Sara's post left people in awe of her transformation. A user commented: "What a journey." Another one wrote: "Loved your transformation."

The 23-year-old actor had opened up about her drastic body transformation recently in an earlier interview with Vogue. She said she had touched 96 kg while she was studying in New York and had just one year to lose all the extra kilos.

“The transition from pizza to salad and from lethargy to cardio is how I kick-started my fitness journey. I simply started eating healthy and began working out when in New York,” she said.

“There were so many different types of classes in that city, from functional training to boxing to cycling. But because I was so overweight at the start, it was more about cardio-heavy workouts like walking, cycling and hitting the treadmill—so that I could lose the weight before entering the intermediate forms of exercise,” she added.

On the film front, Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

