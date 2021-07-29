Sara Ali Khan Shares Her Latest Monochrome Photoshoot, Fans Shower Love

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan treated her fans with beautiful monochrome pictures on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old shared the latest pictures from her photoshoot in which she is wearing a black thigh-high slit skirt and matching bralette. She posed for celebrity photographer Rohan Shreshta who perfectly captured the sultry side of the actress. In the first picture, Rohan gave us a full glimpse of Sara, while the second picture is more of a close-up shot. Sara is looking at the camera in both the pictures.

In the third picture, Sara is looking away from the camera as Rohan manages to click a candid shot of her. She is clicked from behind in the last picture which can make one even guess who the muse is.

Sara accompanied her photoshoot pictures with a Hindi poem. “Kash Kabhi Yu Ho Na Hasrate Na Junun Ho. Tera Khyaal Ho Aur Tu Ho Dil Me Bas Sukoon Ho,” her caption on the Instagram post read.

The actress’ fans showered their love on her new pictures. The comment section was filled with fire and heart emojis as her followers adored the post with admiration.

The actress recently celebrated Eid with her family. She shared a post featuring father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, sons of Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan, were also part of the picture.

In terms of her professional life, Sara was last seen in Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. The movie was a remake of the 1995 film of the same name with the original featuring Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan.

She will be next seen in director Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The musical drama has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though it is expected to be released later this year.

