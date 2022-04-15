Sara Ali Khan Shares Her 'Moods of Mowgli' on Instagram, See Photos

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram yesterday to serve looks amid a plethora of greens. The actor posted a montage of photos where she posed and looked like a perfect angel, her caption however was on the contrary and said, “Moods of Mowgli”, followed by palm tree emojis which paid homage to the nature surrounding her.

The actor can be seen sitting on some wooden furniture in several different poses which celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha captured beautifully with his lens. The photos featured Sara in olive green dungaree over a brown and white hybrid, patterned bikini top. She accessorised with a gold anklet and gold rings and opted for no earrings. Her makeup was natural with just hints of neutral shades of eyeshadow and lipstick. The actor left her mahogany brown hair free as they flowed from her head beautifully all thanks to Florian Hurl’s exquisite skills. She chose not to wear any footwear which completed the relaxed-actor vibe she was going for. Lakshmi Lehr was tagged indicating that the celebrity stylist was the driving force behind Sara’s absolutely jaw-dropping look.

Advertisement

Take a look:

The backdrop of the flowers and the trees coupled with the wooden furniture elevated Sara’s ensemble to a whole new level of glam. In addition to the photos, Sara posed an Expectation versus Reality frame as well featuring her grinning in one photo which would be the expectation and the reality frame portrayed her as annoyed but still breathtaking.

Fans took to the comment section as they religiously expressed their approval and appreciation of the outfit. Others took to a more visual sort of commentary and kept the comments alive with hearts, hearts and more hearts along with several fire emojis.

On the work front, Sara just saw the release of her film, Atrangi Re and has her hands full with Luka Chuppi 2 alongside Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight directed by Pawan Kriplani as reported by Janbharattimes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.