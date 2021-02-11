Sara Ali Khan Shares Hilarious Video as She Gets Her Wisdom Tooth Extracted

Sara Ali Khan definitely knows how to keep her fans entertained with her funny stints. She can tickle your funny bones even when she is getting ready for surgery. On Wednesday, the actress underwent the extraction of her wisdom tooth and did not miss giving her fans the update.

She shared a hilarious video on her Instagram handle where she can be seen giving commentary even when she can’t speak properly. The clip starts with Sara greeting her fans as ‘Namaste Darshako’ and saying that she can’t speak properly as she has come to get her ‘Gyani Daant’ extracted. She also introduced the doctor who uprooted her teeth. She further added that this was her plan for the day. The clip ends with Sara updating her fans that the extraction was done successfully and everything went well. Sharing the video, she also bid goodbye to her wisdom tooth in the caption.

The video has gone viral in no time and fand can't stop their laughter. They have flooded the post with love and good wishes for the actress. While a user wrote, “Only you can think of a namaste Darshakon episode in so much pain,” many dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

A few days ago, Sara treated her fans with a couple of stunning pictures where she can be seen posing in a white furry hoodie dress and black printed socks. The actress captioned the post in her own poetic style where she described the essence of cold weather as winter ‘Haze’, Sweater ‘Daze’ Sarson da Saag and Sun ‘rays’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Anand L. Rai’s Atrangi Rai alongside, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The actress has also signed Baghi 4 alongside Tiger Shroff.