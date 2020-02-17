Sara Ali Khan Shares How Her Physical Transformation Made US Airport Authorities Skeptical

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently revealed that US airport authorities have looked at her skeptically many a times, since she is unrecognisable in her identity card photograph.

In an interaction with the comedy group East India Company, Sara revealed, “You know what happens is, because I was 96 kgs when I did my ID card picture, there’s a bit of a problem. Because they are like, ‘What?’ and then they put it together. Especially in America.”

Sara studied in the Columbia University in New York. She lost 26 kilos before signing her debut movie Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara further said, “My regular visa, my student visa and me currently are all different. So, they are like, ‘What is going on? This is a bit shady.’ My surname is Sultan and it is America, so you can just imagine.”

Further she joked about not saying much on the subject since she wanted to go back to the US again and did not want to get banned.

Sara's recent release Love Aaj Kal, opposite Kartik Aaryan, opened to mixed reviews and failed to impress audience. The box office collections have been seeing a dip on Day 3 itself and the movie has managed to make Rs 28.51 crore.

The actress will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan and Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Follow @News18Movies for more