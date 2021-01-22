Sara Ali Khan Shares Jaw-dropping Video of Unique Swing Style

Actress Sara Ali Khan is on a trip to Maldives with her mother, Amrita Singh and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. In a recent video, she has shared how the actress is continuing to take care of her fitness even during the vacations.

In a rather unique way of working out, she is seen doing a full body exercise by horizontally being suspended by a swing-like rope. She is going back and forth in that position. The tricky act is being done in a room which has multiple swing ropes like the one she has been using. The stunner is seen wearing a black crop which she has teamed up with a pair of pink gym shorts.

Sara's Insta-fam has flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emojis to communicate their love and appreciation.

Recently, she had shared a family photo on her feed. In the gorgeous family snap, Sara looks royal in her noodle strap dress while being seated on a regal chair. Her brother Ibrahim is seen leaning on her from the back and their mother Amrita behind Ibrahim. The photo has been clicked during the night time at an open restaurant in Maldives.

Previously, she had also shared a carousel of images in which she has posed against the stunning blue waters. The diva had worn a beautiful printed beachwear in the photos. The actress is barefoot and has chosen to keep her hair open in the classy photos. All of these photos have been clicked at St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. Appreciating the photo, one person wrote, “Sandy toes sun-kissed nose, my Sara knows how to pose”, another one said, “Omg so gorgeous.”

Isn't Sara Ali Khan dolling out some serious fitness inspiration?