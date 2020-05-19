Sara Ali Khan Shares Memories from Graduation Day, Varun Dhawan Says 'Best Picture You Ever Put up'

May 19 is a special day for Sara Ali Khan as she completes four years of her graduation. Looking back at the day, she shared a few nostalgic images on social media.

The Kedarnath actress is seen dressed in a light blue graduation cap and gown. In the second of the two snaps, we see her wearing a white dress and heels as she smiles for the camera.

As Sara reminisces the day, she wrote, “19th May 2016. Sometimes this feels like a minute ago, and sometimes it feels like another lifetime #columbia #university #graduation #almamater #4yearsold.”

Before venturing into movies, Sara completed her higher studies at Columbia University in the US. Commenting on the post, her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan wrote, "Best picture u ever put up (sic)."

While Saif Ali Khan’s eldest daughter has successfully completed her education and stepped into Bollywood, his second child Ibrahim Ali Khan is yet to join college.

In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, when asked about Ibrahim’s plans of becoming an actor, Sara said he will first finish his studies and might join film school soon.

Sara, who is new to the industry, also talked about the hardships faced by people. She said, "There's a lot of hard work, as we all know, that goes into it, a lot of prep that goes into it (sic.)”

The Simmba actress is waiting for her upcoming comedy film Coolie No. 1 to release. The film directed by David Dhawan stars Varun Dhawan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name.

Sara has also signed Raanjhanaa maker Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, wherein she will be seen in dual roles. Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will be playing the male leads.

