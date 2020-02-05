Sara Ali Khan Shares Mirror Selfie with Kartik Aaryan, Imtiaz Ali from Love Aaj Kal Sets
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a mirror selfie along with her "Love Aajkal 2" director Imtiaz Ali and co-actor Kartik Aaryan. She tagged the photograph as the "terrific trio".
Sara on Tuesday morning shared the mirror selfie from the sets of their upcoming film on Instagram. It has over 526 k likes on the photo-sharing website.
The "Simmba" actress captioned the picture: "Typical Tuesday with the terrific trio... Tremendously excited to take theatres in ten days... Terribly touched that it's nearly the tail end. P.S I really took my caption to a T. #LoveAajKal 10 days to go... P.P.S this isn't a bar- it is our set- and alcohol is injurious to health."
"Love Aajkal" shows love stories of two different eras -- the first is set in the late 1980s-early nineties, and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. The other love story, set in the present time, happens between Veer and Zoe.
While Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been cast as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leena.
The film is slated to release on February 14.
