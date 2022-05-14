Sara Ali Khan Shares New Photo From Kashmir Vacay, Meditates By the River in Lidder Valley

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently revelling in the lap of nature as her recent Instagram Story suggests. The 26-year-old is spending her summer vacation in Kashmir’s Lidder Valley along the banks of a glacier-fed river. In a video shared by the actress, followers got the chance to catch a glimpse of the lush green valley with indigenous flowers blooming.

The actress, who was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, also shared how she was attaining peace and happiness by a fulfilling mediation session. Dressed in a coral peach full sleeved t-shirt, and black tights, Sara was seen in a deep meditative state as she sat on top of a large rock. The gushing sound of Lidder river flowing in the background amped up the meditation session enjoyed by the actress.

Sara’s latest Instagram post, shared earlier this week, was from Pahalgam, where the actress went for trekking. Dressed in rusted red leggings and jacket, the actress posed for a picture as she sat on top of a rock. In another picture the actress was seen posing next to a matching red tent. Sara also shared pictures from the green valley surrounded by magnificent mountains, inspiring her followers to visit the region. Sharing the pictures on the social media platform, Sara added her typical rhyming caption that read, “Kashmir Ki Kali. Is back to your Gali. Now trekking par Main Chali.”

Sara’s love for Kashmir and spending time in the mountains is quite evident from her Instagram posts. Earlier in March, the actress shared some stunning snapshots from her visit to Ladakh. The actress offered a sneak peek into the all natural beauty of Ladakh, while she enjoyed a warm campfire at night, and even caught a glimpse of a bright rainbow highlighting the mountain peaks.

Sara will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's film which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

