Sara Ali Khan Shares Optimistic Note Amid Lockdown Extension Announcement

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has posted a stunning monochrome picture on Instagram. With the image, she has shared an optimistic note saying that while most of the things might be under lockdown, the mind, heart and soul are still free.

Captioning the photo in which she is giving a side posing, the actress wrote, “Our hearts, minds and souls aren’t in lockdown #stayhome #staystrong #staypositive #staysafe".

Recently, on the occasion of Easter, she had shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a black outfit. The picture with over 18 lakh likes was captioned as, “When people think I’m thinking about @leonardodicaprio but I’m actually dreaming of chocolate bunnies and Easter eggs... Happy Easter”.

The actor, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan, will soon be seen in the remake of iconic Bollywood film Coolie No.1 whose remake has been titled as Coolie No.1. In the movie, she will star opposite actor Varun Dhawan. The film which has been directed by David Dhawan was originally scheduled to be released on May 1, but as of now, the same has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

