MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sara Ali Khan Shares Optimistic Note Amid Lockdown Extension Announcement

Sara Ali Khan Shares Optimistic Note Amid Lockdown Extension Announcement

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has posted a stunning monochrome picture on Instagram. With the image, she has shared an optimistic note.

Share this:

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has posted a stunning monochrome picture on Instagram. With the image, she has shared an optimistic note saying that while most of the things might be under lockdown, the mind, heart and soul are still free.

Captioning the photo in which she is giving a side posing, the actress wrote, “Our hearts, minds and souls aren’t in lockdown #stayhome #staystrong #staypositive #staysafe".

Recently, on the occasion of Easter, she had shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a black outfit. The picture with over 18 lakh likes was captioned as, “When people think I’m thinking about @leonardodicaprio but I’m actually dreaming of chocolate bunnies and Easter eggs... Happy Easter”.

The actor, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan, will soon be seen in the remake of iconic Bollywood film Coolie No.1 whose remake has been titled as Coolie No.1. In the movie, she will star opposite actor Varun Dhawan. The film which has been directed by David Dhawan was originally scheduled to be released on May 1, but as of now, the same has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,756

    +484*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,439

    +624*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,305

    +116*  

  • Total DEATHS

    377

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,394,781

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,012,069

    +14,209

  • Cured/Discharged

    489,451

     

  • Total DEATHS

    127,493

    +893
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres