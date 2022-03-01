Sara Ali Khan Shares Pic From Omkareshwar Temple To Wish Fans On Mahashivratri: ‘Jai Bholenath’

Sara Ali Khan is an ardent follower of Lord Shiva. She often visits religious places associated with the deity and posts pictures on her Instagram. Today on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, Sara again took to her social media to extend wishes to her fans.

In the photo shared by Sara on Instagram, she can be seen posing in front of Omkareshwar Temple situated in Madhya Pradesh. She is wearing a white scarf and has Chandan smeared on her forehead. Sharing the picture, Sara wished her fans Happy Mahashivratri.

Sara had visited the banks of the Narmada River when she was shooting her next film alongside Vicky Kaushal. She spent quality time there and didn’t leave the chance to visit one of the 12 jyotirlingas. Not only this, a few weeks ago, Sara and her mother Amrita Singh visited Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain. Sara posted a group of photos from her visit which she captioned as “Maa aur Mahakal”.

Advertisement

The belief that Sara has in Lord Shiva is one of the reasons she started her acting journey with the film based on Bholenath itself. Sara’s debut film Kedarnath was based on the historic Kedarnath Temple and the 2013 Uttarakhand floods that created huge destruction in the region.

Sara’s aunt, actor Soha Ali Khan along with Kunal Kemmu celebrated the occasion of Mahashivratri by organising a small puja at their place. Kunal shared a glimpse of the Puja on his Instagram account. In the video posted by Kunal, he can be seen blowing a conch. Their daughter Inaaya can be seen pouring water on the idol of Shiva while a priest conducts the Puja.

Captioning the video, Kunal wrote, “Herath Mubarak Happy Mahashivratri to all, Wishing peace, happiness, love and light to all, Om Namah Shivaay.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.