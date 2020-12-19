Sara Ali Khan Shares Romantic Pic with Varun Dhawan, Urmila Matondkar Reacts to Husband Being Called 'Pakistani'

With just a few days left for Coolie no.1 to release, Sara Ali Khan can hardly contain her excitement. Sara and Varun Dhawan have been actively sharing snippets and some behind-the-scenes featurettes from their first film together. The actress recently took to social media to tease fans by sharing some rare glimpses of their chemistry.

Urmila Matondkar has been targeted by trolls over her religious identity. The actress has opened up about being subjected to vicious trolling online because of getting married into a Kashmiri Muslim family. Urmila called the constant troll attacks on her husband, Mohsin Akhtar, and his family "unfortunate".

Sunny Leone has returned to India with her husband, Daniel Weber and their three kids. The actress was recently spotted on a set for a shoot. A video of her is doing rounds on social media where she can be seen wearing a transparent face mask, which sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

Korean pop band BTS is riding high on their global success these days after the band was nominated for Grammy awards last month. In a recent interview, band vocalist Jimin said that he feels that they might even win the award.

Sidharth Shukla seems to have a quite busy schedule as he has been on back to back shoot mode. Despite his hectic schedule, the actor always takes out some time to treat his fans with some dashing pictures. As the actor is currently busy with Ekta Kapoor’s web series Broken But Beautiful 3, he shared a few clicks from the set with a quirky caption.

